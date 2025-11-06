Palie (PALIE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00003222, 24H High $ 0.00004912, All Time High $ 0.00078556, Lowest Price $ 0.00003222, Price Change (1H) +0.45%, Price Change (1D) +27.87%, Price Change (7D) -29.21%

Palie (PALIE) real-time price is $0.0000431. Over the past 24 hours, PALIE traded between a low of $ 0.00003222 and a high of $ 0.00004912, showing active market volatility. PALIE's all-time high price is $ 0.00078556, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00003222.

In terms of short-term performance, PALIE has changed by +0.45% over the past hour, +27.87% over 24 hours, and -29.21% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Palie (PALIE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 43.08K, Volume (24H) --, Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 43.08K, Circulation Supply 1.00B, Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Palie is $ 43.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PALIE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 43.08K.