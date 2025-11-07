Palie is from the infamous Giggle Academy created by CZ. She is the girlfriend of the famous Palu. Her goal is to help children with learning and to spread education to those seeking to improve their knowledge and education. She is a very supportive character and aims to be of positive impact for those growing up. Through her love for her boyfriend Palu, they work together as a team to bring together community bonding and supportive environments.

