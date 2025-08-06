Palladium Network Price (PLLD)
Palladium Network (PLLD) is currently trading at 1.29 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PLLD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the PLLD to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Palladium Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Palladium Network to USD was $ +0.5474989620.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Palladium Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Palladium Network to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.5474989620
|+42.44%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Palladium Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Palladium Network (PLLD) – Bridging Real-World Assets with Blockchain Utility Palladium Network (ticker: PLLD) is a pioneering project that merges the transparency and efficiency of blockchain technology with the tangible value of real-world assets. Operating as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, PLLD is designed to empower users through real asset backing, decentralized finance (DeFi) integrations, and tokenized ownership models. At its core, PLLD aims to create a robust digital ecosystem where token holders are not just passive investors but active participants in a growing asset-based economy. The project’s roadmap includes real estate acquisitions, tokenized property NFTs, and community-governed treasury strategies. Its approach emphasizes long-term sustainability, real-world utility, and trustless transparency. One of the core features of the Palladium Network is its use of acquired physical assets—such as real estate—to back and support the value of its token. The project has already secured its first property: a scenic mountain cottage near a ski resort, which is in the process of being tokenized and offered to the community in fractional NFT format. This real-world linkage provides a degree of intrinsic value to PLLD, setting it apart from purely speculative crypto assets. PLLD also incentivizes its community through loyalty rewards, staking systems, and regular airdrops for long-term holders. These mechanics are designed to reward true believers in the ecosystem, discourage short-term speculation, and build a resilient token economy. As the treasury grows and more assets are added to the portfolio, the value proposition of holding PLLD becomes increasingly attractive. The team behind Palladium Network brings a combination of experience in crypto markets, real estate, and technology, working with transparency and dedication to sustainable growth. The project's presence on platforms like TradeOgre and CoinPaprika, along with its ongoing efforts to expand listings and ecosystem partnerships, reflect its commitment to wider adoption. With a clear vision, a focus on real-world utility, and a commitment to long-term value, Palladium Network offers an innovative and grounded approach to blockchain finance. Whether you're an investor seeking asset-backed exposure, a community member interested in tokenized ownership, or a DeFi enthusiast looking for real utility—PLLD provides a compelling and future-forward opportunity in the crypto space.
Understanding the tokenomics of Palladium Network (PLLD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.
