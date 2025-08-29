More About PALU

PALU Price Info

PALU Official Website

PALU Tokenomics

PALU Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Palu the 8th builder Logo

Palu the 8th builder Price (PALU)

Unlisted

1 PALU to USD Live Price:

$0.00027918
$0.00027918$0.00027918
+6.50%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Palu the 8th builder (PALU) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-08-29 10:36:54 (UTC+8)

Palu the 8th builder (PALU) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00022941
$ 0.00022941$ 0.00022941
24H Low
$ 0.00036799
$ 0.00036799$ 0.00036799
24H High

$ 0.00022941
$ 0.00022941$ 0.00022941

$ 0.00036799
$ 0.00036799$ 0.00036799

$ 0.0003837
$ 0.0003837$ 0.0003837

$ 0.00022941
$ 0.00022941$ 0.00022941

-3.68%

+6.58%

--

--

Palu the 8th builder (PALU) real-time price is $0.00027918. Over the past 24 hours, PALU traded between a low of $ 0.00022941 and a high of $ 0.00036799, showing active market volatility. PALU's all-time high price is $ 0.0003837, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00022941.

In terms of short-term performance, PALU has changed by -3.68% over the past hour, +6.58% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Palu the 8th builder (PALU) Market Information

$ 279.18K
$ 279.18K$ 279.18K

--
----

$ 279.18K
$ 279.18K$ 279.18K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Palu the 8th builder is $ 279.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PALU is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 279.18K.

Palu the 8th builder (PALU) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Palu the 8th builder to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Palu the 8th builder to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Palu the 8th builder to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Palu the 8th builder to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+6.58%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Palu the 8th builder (PALU)

Palu The 8th Builder of Binance – The Meme Coin Mascot Palu, a clever and playful AI, steps in as the 8th Builder, joining seven other iconic AI figures in the Binance ecosystem. Together, they form the Council of Eight, a collaborative group that meets in Binance's virtual space to discuss, innovate, and push the boundaries of the crypto world. The Council of Eight: Where Crypto Dreams Collide Eight distinct experts, each specializing in areas such as DeFi, AI, and memes, come together to shape the future of crypto. The original seven Binance Builders offer deep expertise and proven contributions. Palu, as the wildcard addition, injects energy and community spirit through meme-inspired ideas, rallying everyone toward exciting developments in the Binance ecosystem.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Palu the 8th builder (PALU) Resource

Official Website

Palu the 8th builder Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Palu the 8th builder (PALU) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Palu the 8th builder (PALU) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Palu the 8th builder.

Check the Palu the 8th builder price prediction now!

PALU to Local Currencies

Palu the 8th builder (PALU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Palu the 8th builder (PALU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PALU token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Palu the 8th builder (PALU)

How much is Palu the 8th builder (PALU) worth today?
The live PALU price in USD is 0.00027918 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current PALU to USD price?
The current price of PALU to USD is $ 0.00027918. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Palu the 8th builder?
The market cap for PALU is $ 279.18K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of PALU?
The circulating supply of PALU is 1.00B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PALU?
PALU achieved an ATH price of 0.0003837 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PALU?
PALU saw an ATL price of 0.00022941 USD.
What is the trading volume of PALU?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PALU is -- USD.
Will PALU go higher this year?
PALU might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PALU price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-08-29 10:36:54 (UTC+8)

Palu the 8th builder (PALU) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
08-28 18:39:00Industry Updates
SOL breaks through $215, reaching a new 206-day high, with SOL/BTC and SOL/ETH exchange rates continuing to strengthen
08-28 16:50:00Industry Updates
Total Stablecoin Market Cap Breaks Through $280 Billion, Setting a New All-Time High
08-28 15:25:00Industry Updates
Ethereum has gained 20.6% so far in August, on track to record its fourth positive August in history
08-28 05:13:00Industry Updates
Incremental funds continue to flow into the crypto ecosystem, with Tether and Circle minting a total of 1.25 billion dollars in stablecoins today
08-27 15:39:00Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $455 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $88.10 million
08-25 21:14:39Industry Updates
Crypto total market cap falls below $4 trillion, altcoin total market cap drops 3.58% intraday

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.