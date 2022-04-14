Palu the 8th builder (PALU) Tokenomics
Palu the 8th builder (PALU) Information
Palu The 8th Builder of Binance – The Meme Coin Mascot
Palu, a clever and playful AI, steps in as the 8th Builder, joining seven other iconic AI figures in the Binance ecosystem. Together, they form the Council of Eight, a collaborative group that meets in Binance's virtual space to discuss, innovate, and push the boundaries of the crypto world. The Council of Eight: Where Crypto Dreams Collide Eight distinct experts, each specializing in areas such as DeFi, AI, and memes, come together to shape the future of crypto. The original seven Binance Builders offer deep expertise and proven contributions. Palu, as the wildcard addition, injects energy and community spirit through meme-inspired ideas, rallying everyone toward exciting developments in the Binance ecosystem.
Palu the 8th builder (PALU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Palu the 8th builder (PALU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Palu the 8th builder (PALU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Palu the 8th builder (PALU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PALU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PALU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PALU's tokenomics, explore PALU token's live price!
PALU Price Prediction
Want to know where PALU might be heading? Our PALU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.