What is PAMP (PAMP)

PAMP is a Meme coin built on the Solana Blockchain, launched on PumpFun and driven by it's growing community. Its slogan is 'DON'T MISS THE PAMP', which can have many different interpretations. The project has developed a unique collection of green candlestick cartoon characters, representing different emotions the community can relate to. Character development is endless and helps the project stay relevant, being able to jump onto new trends as they come.

PAMP (PAMP) Resource Official Website

PAMP (PAMP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of PAMP (PAMP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PAMP token's extensive tokenomics now!