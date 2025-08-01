What is Panana ($PANANA)

A memecoin based on the bomefers NFT collection. We have amazing art by a pioneer in the glitch art space and cool utility with trait swapping for NFTs along with topical trait drops year-round. We are building out gacha mechanics for users to be able to get even more cool goodies within the ecosystem as well as trait swapping with permanent repercussions for supply, creating game theory around rarity and collection.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Panana ($PANANA) Resource Official Website

Panana ($PANANA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Panana ($PANANA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about $PANANA token's extensive tokenomics now!