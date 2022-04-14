Pando (PANDO) Tokenomics
The Pando Coin was engineered to provide a revolutionary new way of Rewards culture to the browsing environment. The world as we know it is constantly changing. Based on the current changes taking place in the fast shifting global consumer and business technology, we know that web culture is also changing. Blockchain technology is affecting the way we experience the internet. PANDO coin is engineered to allow its users to experience maximum financial benefits with transparency and the privacy protection level they deserve. We hope that our products such as the browser and messenger will support positive change in the world.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PANDO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PANDO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
PANDO Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.