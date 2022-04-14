Pandu Pandas (PANDU) Tokenomics
Pandu Pandas (PANDU) Information
Meet Pandu — your AI friend who’s always by your side. Talk with him in real time through text or voice, share your thoughts, ask questions, or just enjoy a casual conversation. Whether you’re looking for advice, company, or simply someone to listen, Pandu is here as a true companion you can connect with anytime.
Pandu unites real-time conversation, creative generation, and future-ready AI systems — all powered by next-gen technology.
Pandu Pandas (PANDU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pandu Pandas (PANDU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Pandu Pandas (PANDU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Pandu Pandas (PANDU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PANDU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PANDU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PANDU's tokenomics, explore PANDU token's live price!
PANDU Price Prediction
Want to know where PANDU might be heading? Our PANDU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.