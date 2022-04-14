Pangolin Hedera (PBAR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Pangolin Hedera (PBAR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Pangolin Hedera (PBAR) Information Pangolin is a multichain decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX) on the Hedera, Avalanche, and Flare Networks. Through advanced tooling, deep liquidity, and smooth onboarding, Pangolin offers easy swaps and a great experience for projects and traders. Official Website: https://pangolin.exchange/ Whitepaper: https://docs.pangolin.exchange/multichain/hedera-network/pbar-token/pbar-litepaper Buy PBAR Now!

Pangolin Hedera (PBAR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pangolin Hedera (PBAR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 186.75M $ 186.75M $ 186.75M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 625.93K $ 625.93K $ 625.93K All-Time High: $ 0.00515468 $ 0.00515468 $ 0.00515468 All-Time Low: $ 0.00287317 $ 0.00287317 $ 0.00287317 Current Price: $ 0.00335176 $ 0.00335176 $ 0.00335176

Pangolin Hedera (PBAR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Pangolin Hedera (PBAR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PBAR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PBAR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

