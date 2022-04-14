Pangolin (PANG) Information

Pang is a crypto project on Abstract founded by the Pang Gang. We are serving up art and fun with a side of finance. With weekly updates to Pang Verse comic/Manga series, and consistent meme proliferation, Pang aims to be a leader on Abstract. We understand a level of transparency is necessary, therefore we will always be open to questions. Feel free to dm us on X or join us in our telegram group. Updates to the project will be posted publicly, and community opinion will always be brought into consideration before major decisions are made. Pang is here to play, and here to stay! The journey has begun and the friends we make along the way are the real treasure.