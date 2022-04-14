PanterAI (PANTERAI) Tokenomics
PanterAI (PANTERAI) Information
In a world where AI is reshaping industries at lightning speed, staying ahead of the curve is no longer optional—it's essential. The rise of AI agents has unlocked transformative opportunities across sectors like finance, gaming, and research, but with opportunity comes chaos. Every day, the AI x Crypto ecosystem generates a firehose of information, and most players are drowning.
PanterAI is here to solve that problem.
We’ve built an advanced AI-driven intelligence platform designed to simplify complexity and create alpha. PanterAI aggregates and analyzes critical developments in the AI x Crypto space, delivering actionable insights in real-time. It cuts through the noise, identifying trends, tracking promising AI agents, and empowering users to make smarter, faster decisions.
But PanterAI is more than just a news aggregator—it’s a strategic edge. By integrating data from APIs, social media, and even video content, PanterAI’s platform offers tailored intelligence that puts traders and investors ahead of the curve.
PanterAI's tokenomics model creates a high-value ecosystem for users. Access to PanterAI’s exclusive backroom terminal, featuring curated watchlists and deep-dive analysis, which will be token gated by holding PanterAI tokens. This ensures that the most dedicated players unlock the full potential of the platform.
PanterAI (PANTERAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for PanterAI (PANTERAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
PanterAI (PANTERAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of PanterAI (PANTERAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PANTERAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PANTERAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.