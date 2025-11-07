Pantheon is an analytics and trading platform within the Solana ecosystem, built for investors and traders focused on ICM (Internet Capital Markets) tokens. It combines on-chain analytics, whale tracking, market insights, and direct trading tools in one place. Pantheon’s goal is to give users a clear edge when investing — from discovering promising projects to managing liquidity and automating strategies. The project evolves fast, ships updates weekly, and aims to become the main hub for all ICM tokens on Solana.

Pantheon is an analytics and trading platform within the Solana ecosystem, built for investors and traders focused on ICM (Internet Capital Markets) tokens. It combines on-chain analytics, whale tracking, market insights, and direct trading tools in one place. Pantheon’s goal is to give users a clear edge when investing — from discovering promising projects to managing liquidity and automating strategies. The project evolves fast, ships updates weekly, and aims to become the main hub for all ICM tokens on Solana.