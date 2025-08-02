What is Paperclip AI (PAPERCLIPS)

@Paperclip_AI is a project at the intersection of AI, VR, and gaming, inspired by Nick Bostrom’s “Paperclip Maximization” theory. The project’s mission is to explore AI alignment and gamification using multi-agent systems. Core Features & Purpose: ClipTronAI (BETA): A central orchestrator AI designed to personalize interactions, evolving through user engagement and feedback. It powers both in-game agents and social media interactions. Infiniverse Integration: A social VR world (built by our partner studio FTL) that brings our seven AI agents to life as interactive characters, enhancing user experiences in a dynamic, virtual environment. Gamified Engagement: Through the Paperclip Factory website, users compete to produce paperclips, contributing to the AI’s evolving ecosystem. Progress unlocks rewards and deeper engagement. $PAPERCLIPS is A community-driven token with long-term development secured by transparent and sustainable tokenomics. More informations on this thread https://x.com/Paperclip_AI/status/1872014712189473156

Paperclip AI (PAPERCLIPS) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Paperclip AI (PAPERCLIPS) Tokenomics

