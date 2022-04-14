Discover key insights into Paperclip AI (PAPERCLIPS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Paperclip AI (PAPERCLIPS) Information

@Paperclip_AI is a project at the intersection of AI, VR, and gaming, inspired by Nick Bostrom’s “Paperclip Maximization” theory. The project’s mission is to explore AI alignment and gamification using multi-agent systems.

Core Features & Purpose:

ClipTronAI (BETA): A central orchestrator AI designed to personalize interactions, evolving through user engagement and feedback. It powers both in-game agents and social media interactions.

Infiniverse Integration: A social VR world (built by our partner studio FTL) that brings our seven AI agents to life as interactive characters, enhancing user experiences in a dynamic, virtual environment.

Gamified Engagement: Through the Paperclip Factory website, users compete to produce paperclips, contributing to the AI’s evolving ecosystem. Progress unlocks rewards and deeper engagement.

$PAPERCLIPS is A community-driven token with long-term development secured by transparent and sustainable tokenomics.

More informations on this thread https://x.com/Paperclip_AI/status/1872014712189473156