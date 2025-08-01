What is Para (PARA)

PARA is a community driven token, built on the Ethereum blockchain, that aims to change the crypto space with real world utilities including an NFT Marketplace and a Launchpad that vets new projects to help everyone enter the crypto space safely. At the heart of the Para EcoSystem, a portion of every transaction supports veterans around the world through our partnerships with nonprofit organizations such as Convoy of Hope and Xtreme Couture GI Foundation.

Para (PARA) Resource Official Website

Para (PARA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Para (PARA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PARA token's extensive tokenomics now!