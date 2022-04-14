Parabol USD (PARAUSD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Parabol USD (PARAUSD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Parabol USD (PARAUSD) Information paraUSD is a fiat-backed stablecoin built on the Parabol Protocol, offering a revolutionary approach to yield generation in the stablecoin ecosystem. The protocol enables savers to access risk-free yields as a baseline through its innovative Reserve Stability Pool (RSP). Users can lend their paraUSD for specific time periods (like 28-day notes), earning both fixed income based on T-Bill rates and additional floating income derived from overnight repo market performance. Treasury departments can optimize cash management while maintaining security, and developers can easily embed these institutional-grade yields into their applications through Parabol's comprehensive APIs and SDKs. All positions are represented as NFTs that can be transferred across markets. Official Website: https://www.parabol.fi Whitepaper: https://docs.parabol.fi Buy PARAUSD Now!

Market Cap: $ 255.64K
Total Supply: $ 255.14K
Circulating Supply: $ 255.14K
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 255.64K
All-Time High: $ 1.17
All-Time Low: $ 0.981726
Current Price: $ 1.002

Parabol USD (PARAUSD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Parabol USD (PARAUSD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PARAUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PARAUSD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PARAUSD's tokenomics, explore PARAUSD token's live price!

