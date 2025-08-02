What is Paragen (RGEN)

Paragen is a chain-agnostic game and metaverse curator, Incubator and launchpad connecting the greater mass with Advanced projects built on the binance smart chain network. Paragen creates a platform that allows gamers, traders, and investors to access the metaverse and game projects launched in the blockchain market. The utility of digital assets and the value of scarcity are the common elements between gaming and crypto. Paragen is pioneering a framework for crypto games to advance their project delivery via a revolutionary Launchpad. Paragen follows an 8 tier guaranteed allocation system with low entry barriers to ensure all users are able to participate.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Paragen (RGEN) Resource Official Website

Paragen (RGEN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Paragen (RGEN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RGEN token's extensive tokenomics now!