What is Parasol Finance (PSOL)

Parasol Finance is the first-ever community governed IDO platform built on Solana with the needs of both projects and investors alike. The key advantage as the ownership of Parasol tokens ($PSOL) gives a right of governance and voting on projects. Our governed platform will be an integral part of bringing new and existing projects and protocols into the Parasol ecosystem with the possibility to invest early. In the process, Parasol and the $PSOL token will become a foundation for enabling further development with partners, its own platform, and the ecosystem as a whole.

Parasol Finance (PSOL) Resource Official Website

Parasol Finance (PSOL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Parasol Finance (PSOL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PSOL token's extensive tokenomics now!