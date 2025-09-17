ParaSwap (PSP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.02134662 24H High $ 0.03152938 All Time High $ 2.1 Lowest Price $ 0.01276548 Price Change (1H) -0.32% Price Change (1D) +32.15% Price Change (7D) +38.72%

ParaSwap (PSP) real-time price is $0.02830866. Over the past 24 hours, PSP traded between a low of $ 0.02134662 and a high of $ 0.03152938, showing active market volatility. PSP's all-time high price is $ 2.1, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01276548.

In terms of short-term performance, PSP has changed by -0.32% over the past hour, +32.15% over 24 hours, and +38.72% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ParaSwap (PSP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 40.07M$ 40.07M $ 40.07M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 47.09M$ 47.09M $ 47.09M Circulation Supply 1.41B 1.41B 1.41B Total Supply 1,662,641,773.6154704 1,662,641,773.6154704 1,662,641,773.6154704

The current Market Cap of ParaSwap is $ 40.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PSP is 1.41B, with a total supply of 1662641773.6154704. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 47.09M.