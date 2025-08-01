Pareto Staked USP Price (SUSP)
Pareto Staked USP (SUSP) is currently trading at 1.024 USD with a market cap of $ 1.60M USD. SUSP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SUSP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SUSP price information.
During today, the price change of Pareto Staked USP to USD was $ +0.00031278.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pareto Staked USP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pareto Staked USP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pareto Staked USP to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00031278
|+0.03%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Pareto Staked USP: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.03%
+0.34%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Pareto sUSP is the staked savings asset of USP built on Ethereum. Once USP is staked into sUSP, users can earn yield from the interest generated by Credit Vaults. Credit Vaults lend assets to institutional players that perform yield strategies on and off-chain. The interest paid is reflected in a higher sUSP price than the plain USP effectively creating an interest-bearing token. sUSP provides exposure to a broad set of credit lines reducing single-counterparty risk through structured diversification.
Understanding the tokenomics of Pareto Staked USP (SUSP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SUSP token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
