Pareto Staked USP (SUSP) Information Pareto sUSP is the staked savings asset of USP built on Ethereum. Once USP is staked into sUSP, users can earn yield from the interest generated by Credit Vaults. Credit Vaults lend assets to institutional players that perform yield strategies on and off-chain. The interest paid is reflected in a higher sUSP price than the plain USP effectively creating an interest-bearing token. sUSP provides exposure to a broad set of credit lines reducing single-counterparty risk through structured diversification. Official Website: https://pareto.credit

Pareto Staked USP (SUSP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pareto Staked USP (SUSP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.61M $ 1.61M $ 1.61M Total Supply: $ 1.57M $ 1.57M $ 1.57M Circulating Supply: $ 1.57M $ 1.57M $ 1.57M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.61M $ 1.61M $ 1.61M All-Time High: $ 1.024 $ 1.024 $ 1.024 All-Time Low: $ 1.012 $ 1.012 $ 1.012 Current Price: $ 1.024 $ 1.024 $ 1.024

Pareto Staked USP (SUSP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Pareto Staked USP (SUSP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SUSP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SUSP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

