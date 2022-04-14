Pareto USP (USP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Pareto USP (USP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Pareto USP (USP) Information Pareto USP is a synthetic dollar protocol soft-pegged to stablecoins backed by real-world institutional-grade private credit, alongside a globally accessible savings asset, sUSP. Users mint USP by depositing stablecoins, e.g. USDC, USDS, into the USP contract. The contract mints USP and deposits the underlying assets into Credit Vaults. Credit Vaults lend assets to institutional players that perform yield strategies to generate yield later distributed to USP stakers, i.e., sUSP holders. Official Website: https://pareto.credit/ Buy USP Now!

Pareto USP (USP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pareto USP (USP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 2.43M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 134.31
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: --

Pareto USP (USP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Pareto USP (USP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of USP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many USP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand USP's tokenomics, explore USP token's live price!

