Parkcoin Price (KPK)
Parkcoin (KPK) is currently trading at 1.18 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. KPK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the KPK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Parkcoin to USD was $ -0.002633782939378.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Parkcoin to USD was $ -0.0165992960.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Parkcoin to USD was $ +0.0038455020.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Parkcoin to USD was $ -0.0059690720959992.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.002633782939378
|-0.22%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0165992960
|-1.40%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0038455020
|+0.33%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0059690720959992
|-0.50%
Discover the latest price analysis of Parkcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.09%
-0.22%
-0.49%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
KPK is a ecosystem coin for Koinpark exchange and metapark political metaverse. Koinpark Exchange - We are a FIU regulated centralized exchange listed operating in India and have a userbase of over 30,000 , Koinpark app can be downloaded on both iOS and android Metapark - It is a political metaverse where we already onboarded some of regional party members The political metaverse will include a virtual ecosystem where political participation, governance, and public discourse are digitized. Imagine a space where citizens engage in debates, propose legislation, and even vote on issues through virtual environments. The metaverse allows for decentralized governance structures, enabling communities to self-organize and test democratic innovations. For example, blockchain-based voting systems in the metaverse could ensure transparency, reduce fraud, and increase accessibility. Moreover, this virtual political realm could serve as a sandbox for experimenting with new governance models without disrupting existing systems. On the other hand, centralized crypto exchanges (CEXs) remain pivotal in the global adoption of cryptocurrency. Koinpark simplifies crypto trading with user-friendly interfaces, customer support, and fiat on-ramps, which are essential for mainstream adoption. In politically charged markets, these exchanges can facilitate cross-border transactions.
