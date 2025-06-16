PARSIQ Price (PRQ)
The live price of PARSIQ (PRQ) today is 0.0246523 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.22M USD. PRQ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PARSIQ Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- PARSIQ price change within the day is -0.10%
- It has a circulating supply of 292.76M USD
Get real-time price updates of the PRQ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PRQ price information.
During today, the price change of PARSIQ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PARSIQ to USD was $ -0.0095877651.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PARSIQ to USD was $ -0.0172863480.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PARSIQ to USD was $ -0.07514876357558616.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.10%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0095877651
|-38.89%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0172863480
|-70.12%
|90 Days
|$ -0.07514876357558616
|-75.29%
Discover the latest price analysis of PARSIQ: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-5.15%
-0.10%
+24.07%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PARSIQ is the team behind Reactive Network, the first parallelized interoperability execution layer, utilizing a new form of smart contract called Reactive Smart Contracts. Reactive Network redefines blockchain infrastructure with its innovative data-driven execution layer for Reactive Smart Contracts, enabling event-driven automation and real-time, cross-chain workflows. Built to address the challenges of scalability, interoperability, and automation, Reactive Network provides a robust foundation for decentralized applications to move beyond the limitations of traditional systems.
Understanding the tokenomics of PARSIQ (PRQ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PRQ token's extensive tokenomics now!
