Parsona (SONA) Information

Parsona is an encrypted, self-custodial identity protocol designed for the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to create and maintain a persistent digital identity using nothing more than a username and password - while still generating a real Ethereum-compatible wallet under the hood. Unlike conventional wallet-based systems that require extensions, seed phrases, or public key exposure, Parsona offers a privacy-first identity layer that acts as the gateway to the entire Ethereum ecosystem.

This identity is not just an authentication method; it's a composable, encrypted persona that users can carry across decentralized applications (dApps), messaging systems, onchain transactions, agent networks, and DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure) protocols. Everything a user does - from sending messages to participating in missions or delegating to AI agents - is tied to their Parsona, not to a publicly exposed wallet address.

At its core, Parsona aims to solve the fragmentation and privacy issues present in Web3 by offering a universal, encrypted, and user-controlled identity that works seamlessly across the decentralized internet.