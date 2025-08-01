Party Price (PARTY)
Party (PARTY) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 881.83K USD. PARTY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the PARTY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PARTY price information.
During today, the price change of Party to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Party to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Party to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Party to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-9.10%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-62.16%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-73.18%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Party: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.24%
-9.10%
-11.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$Party is the #3 BRC-20 ticker with 5-byte, launched as the test token of BTC.Fun. BTC. Fun is a memecoin launchpad for BTC native assets, deployed on Merlin Chain. BTC.Fun enables permissionless launching and trading of native Bitcoin assets, including Runes and BRC20 tokens, with multi-chain liquidity support. The platform stands out for its user-friendly approach, featuring fair launch mechanisms, guaranteed refunds for unsuccessful launches, and innovative features such as live streaming and AI-powered trading tools. By redirecting minting fees into liquidity pools and offering cost-effective cross-chain solutions, BTC.Fun creates a sustainable ecosystem that fosters community engagement and growth.
