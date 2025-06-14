Pastel Price (PSL)
The live price of Pastel (PSL) today is 0.00002071 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 245.09K USD. PSL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Pastel Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Pastel price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 11.83B USD
Get real-time price updates of the PSL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PSL price information.
During today, the price change of Pastel to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pastel to USD was $ -0.0000124734.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pastel to USD was $ -0.0000099144.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pastel to USD was $ -0.000016806517003197135.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000124734
|-60.22%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000099144
|-47.87%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000016806517003197135
|-44.79%
Discover the latest price analysis of Pastel: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The next generation NFT focused blockchain. Certifiable authenticity. Permanent storage. Negligible fees. Build, secure, and scale your Web3 ecosystem with Pastel. Pastel Network is a fully decentralized, developer-friendly layer-1 blockchain serving as the preeminent protocol standard for non-fungible tokens (""NFTs"") and Web3 technology. Pastel infrastructure enables existing layer-1 blockchains, decentralized applications, or third-party enterprises to protect creators and collectors. From digital collectibles & media to documents & applications, users and developers are able to certify asset rareness and truly store data forever. Lightweight protocols delivered by interoperable open APIs such as Sense and Cascade can be easily integrated across existing networks. A wide range of Web3 applications can be built directly on the Pastel Network, enabling developers to enjoy the scalable registration features, storage processes, and security of the broader ecosystem. Pastel is managed by world-class developers, cryptographers, and technologists, supported alongside an experienced and extensive network of marketers, influencers, and third-party agencies. Pastel is backed by key stakeholders including Innovating Capital, a prominent venture fund.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Pastel (PSL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PSL token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PSL to VND
₫0.54498365
|1 PSL to AUD
A$0.0000316863
|1 PSL to GBP
￡0.0000151183
|1 PSL to EUR
€0.0000178106
|1 PSL to USD
$0.00002071
|1 PSL to MYR
RM0.0000878104
|1 PSL to TRY
₺0.0008157669
|1 PSL to JPY
¥0.0029845181
|1 PSL to RUB
₽0.001652658
|1 PSL to INR
₹0.0017833381
|1 PSL to IDR
Rp0.3395081424
|1 PSL to KRW
₩0.0282923452
|1 PSL to PHP
₱0.0011612097
|1 PSL to EGP
￡E.0.0010294941
|1 PSL to BRL
R$0.0001147334
|1 PSL to CAD
C$0.0000279585
|1 PSL to BDT
৳0.0025326259
|1 PSL to NGN
₦0.031959672
|1 PSL to UAH
₴0.0008596721
|1 PSL to VES
Bs0.002071
|1 PSL to PKR
Rs0.0058601016
|1 PSL to KZT
₸0.0106312714
|1 PSL to THB
฿0.0006707969
|1 PSL to TWD
NT$0.0006117734
|1 PSL to AED
د.إ0.0000760057
|1 PSL to CHF
Fr0.0000167751
|1 PSL to HKD
HK$0.0001623664
|1 PSL to MAD
.د.م0.0001886681
|1 PSL to MXN
$0.0003926616