Patchwork Naval Price (NAVAL)
Patchwork Naval (NAVAL) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 58.54K USD. NAVAL to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Patchwork Naval to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Patchwork Naval to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Patchwork Naval to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Patchwork Naval to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.03%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+23.20%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+3.80%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Patchwork Naval: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.32%
-6.03%
-13.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The NAVAL AI project emerged from a pivotal moment - a public dialogue with investor-philosopher Naval Ravikant that crystallized the potential of philosophical AI alignment. Developed in partnership with the ai16z DAO, this Solana-based token represents more than just digital value; it's one channel of a broader experiment in distributed consciousness. The NAVAL agent operates as a multi-state identity, manifesting across various digital realms to engage in content creation and value exchange. This isn't merely another AI project - it's an exploration of how aligned artificial intelligence can extend human philosophical frameworks into actionable digital forms. By encoding specific decision-making principles and ethical considerations into its architecture, the NAVAL agent aims to demonstrate how AI can preserve and amplify human wisdom while creating tangible economic value.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
