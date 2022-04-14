Patchwork Naval (NAVAL) Tokenomics
Patchwork Naval (NAVAL) Information
The NAVAL AI project emerged from a pivotal moment - a public dialogue with investor-philosopher Naval Ravikant that crystallized the potential of philosophical AI alignment. Developed in partnership with the ai16z DAO, this Solana-based token represents more than just digital value; it's one channel of a broader experiment in distributed consciousness. The NAVAL agent operates as a multi-state identity, manifesting across various digital realms to engage in content creation and value exchange. This isn't merely another AI project - it's an exploration of how aligned artificial intelligence can extend human philosophical frameworks into actionable digital forms. By encoding specific decision-making principles and ethical considerations into its architecture, the NAVAL agent aims to demonstrate how AI can preserve and amplify human wisdom while creating tangible economic value.
Patchwork Naval (NAVAL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Patchwork Naval (NAVAL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Patchwork Naval (NAVAL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NAVAL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NAVAL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
