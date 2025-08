What is PathOS (PATHOS)

PathOS is an AI-powered operating system for personalized digital interaction. It connects users to 20 specialized AI agents that adapt based on user profiling through a scientifically grounded onboarding system. PathOS integrates psychometric data, emotional intelligence, and behavioral analytics to deliver predictive, context-aware support across mental health, decision-making, self-improvement, and life planning. Users authenticate via wallet, and their data is encrypted and stored locally for privacy. $PATHOS is the native utility token used for accessing agent services, locking access tiers, and powering community-driven governance. Our goal is to create emotionally intelligent, user-sovereign AI tooling with long-term usability and ethical focus.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

PathOS (PATHOS) Resource Official Website

PathOS (PATHOS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of PathOS (PATHOS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PATHOS token's extensive tokenomics now!