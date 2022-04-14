PAWWOT (PWOT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PAWWOT (PWOT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PAWWOT (PWOT) Information PWOT (PAWWOT) is a community-driven, meme-based cryptocurrency with a primary focus on fostering fun and engagement within the crypto space. Designed as a lighthearted project, PWOT does not have specific utility or functional goals beyond serving as a cultural and social token for enthusiasts. The purpose of PWOT is to unite a community around humor and creativity, leveraging the viral nature of internet memes to build an inclusive and interactive space for its holders. While PWOT is primarily entertainment-focused, its value lies in the strength and participation of its community. Official Website: https://pwot.meme/ Buy PWOT Now!

PAWWOT (PWOT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PAWWOT (PWOT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 8.33K $ 8.33K $ 8.33K Total Supply: $ 997.99M $ 997.99M $ 997.99M Circulating Supply: $ 997.99M $ 997.99M $ 997.99M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.33K $ 8.33K $ 8.33K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about PAWWOT (PWOT) price

PAWWOT (PWOT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PAWWOT (PWOT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PWOT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PWOT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PWOT's tokenomics, explore PWOT token's live price!

