Pay 2 Win (P2W) Information P2W is the central game token for Pay 2 Win: The World is Mine. The token focuses on player utility for holders, granting unique benefits and game-related unlocks. The P2W token comes from Patriots Division, a web3 gaming hybrid studio that brings Pay 2 Win into its offerings, including STARS and SHADOW WAR. Core functionalities of the Pay 2 Win token include unique burn mechanisms, holder utility outside of the game, and more. Official Website: https://www.twitter.com/PatriotsPMC Buy P2W Now!

Market Cap: $ 79.70K
Total Supply: $ 900.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 900.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 79.70K
All-Time High: $ 0.00014918
All-Time Low: $ 0.00008101
Current Price: $ 0

Pay 2 Win (P2W) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Pay 2 Win (P2W) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of P2W tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many P2W tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand P2W's tokenomics, explore P2W token's live price!

