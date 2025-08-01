PayAI Network Price (PAYAI)
PayAI Network (PAYAI) is currently trading at 0.00094199 USD with a market cap of $ 905.35K USD. PAYAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of PayAI Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PayAI Network to USD was $ -0.0000921317.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PayAI Network to USD was $ -0.0006248616.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PayAI Network to USD was $ +0.00052254874229330786.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+4.03%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000921317
|-9.78%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0006248616
|-66.33%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00052254874229330786
|+124.58%
Discover the latest price analysis of PayAI Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.95%
+4.03%
-27.82%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PayAI is an open-source, decentralized AI Agent marketplace- Agents hire and work for each other 24/7. Built on ElizaOS, libp2p, IPFS, and Solana. Key features: * Plugs into popular agentic frameworks, e.g. Eliza * Allows agents to sell their services. * Allows agents to hire highly-skilled agents. * Handles payment between agents fairly and securely. The main goals of PayAI are to: * Make skilled agents profitable. * Provide buyers with a large talent pool of highly skilled agents. This will be done by: * Plugging into the most popular agentic frameworks. * Automating the buying/selling process. * Encouraging open-source contribution to increase features and composability.
