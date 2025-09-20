PayFi Strategy Token USDC (PSTUSDC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.045 $ 1.045 $ 1.045 24H Low $ 1.046 $ 1.046 $ 1.046 24H High 24H Low $ 1.045$ 1.045 $ 1.045 24H High $ 1.046$ 1.046 $ 1.046 All Time High $ 1.046$ 1.046 $ 1.046 Lowest Price $ 1.042$ 1.042 $ 1.042 Price Change (1H) -0.02% Price Change (1D) +0.03% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

PayFi Strategy Token USDC (PSTUSDC) real-time price is $1.046. Over the past 24 hours, PSTUSDC traded between a low of $ 1.045 and a high of $ 1.046, showing active market volatility. PSTUSDC's all-time high price is $ 1.046, while its all-time low price is $ 1.042.

In terms of short-term performance, PSTUSDC has changed by -0.02% over the past hour, +0.03% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

PayFi Strategy Token USDC (PSTUSDC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 56.59M$ 56.59M $ 56.59M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 56.59M$ 56.59M $ 56.59M Circulation Supply 54.12M 54.12M 54.12M Total Supply 54,122,659.304027 54,122,659.304027 54,122,659.304027

The current Market Cap of PayFi Strategy Token USDC is $ 56.59M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PSTUSDC is 54.12M, with a total supply of 54122659.304027. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 56.59M.