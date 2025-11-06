PayNet Protocol (PAYNET) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00139663$ 0.00139663 $ 0.00139663 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +2.58% Price Change (1D) -11.83% Price Change (7D) -98.65% Price Change (7D) -98.65%

PayNet Protocol (PAYNET) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, PAYNET traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. PAYNET's all-time high price is $ 0.00139663, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, PAYNET has changed by +2.58% over the past hour, -11.83% over 24 hours, and -98.65% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

PayNet Protocol (PAYNET) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.84K$ 10.84K $ 10.84K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.84K$ 10.84K $ 10.84K Circulation Supply 998.04M 998.04M 998.04M Total Supply 998,040,453.511044 998,040,453.511044 998,040,453.511044

The current Market Cap of PayNet Protocol is $ 10.84K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PAYNET is 998.04M, with a total supply of 998040453.511044. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.84K.