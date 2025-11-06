Paystream (PAYS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.05817 $ 0.05817 $ 0.05817 24H Low $ 0.082528 $ 0.082528 $ 0.082528 24H High 24H Low $ 0.05817$ 0.05817 $ 0.05817 24H High $ 0.082528$ 0.082528 $ 0.082528 All Time High $ 0.082528$ 0.082528 $ 0.082528 Lowest Price $ 0.050091$ 0.050091 $ 0.050091 Price Change (1H) -1.17% Price Change (1D) +27.50% Price Change (7D) -5.65% Price Change (7D) -5.65%

Paystream (PAYS) real-time price is $0.074165. Over the past 24 hours, PAYS traded between a low of $ 0.05817 and a high of $ 0.082528, showing active market volatility. PAYS's all-time high price is $ 0.082528, while its all-time low price is $ 0.050091.

In terms of short-term performance, PAYS has changed by -1.17% over the past hour, +27.50% over 24 hours, and -5.65% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Paystream (PAYS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 950.41K$ 950.41K $ 950.41K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.82M$ 1.82M $ 1.82M Circulation Supply 12.90M 12.90M 12.90M Total Supply 24,749,991.482067 24,749,991.482067 24,749,991.482067

The current Market Cap of Paystream is $ 950.41K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PAYS is 12.90M, with a total supply of 24749991.482067. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.82M.