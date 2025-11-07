Paystream (PAYS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Paystream (PAYS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Paystream (PAYS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Paystream (PAYS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 938.77K $ 938.77K $ 938.77K Total Supply: $ 24.75M $ 24.75M $ 24.75M Circulating Supply: $ 12.90M $ 12.90M $ 12.90M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.80M $ 1.80M $ 1.80M All-Time High: $ 0.082528 $ 0.082528 $ 0.082528 All-Time Low: $ 0.050091 $ 0.050091 $ 0.050091 Current Price: $ 0.073078 $ 0.073078 $ 0.073078 Learn more about Paystream (PAYS) price Buy PAYS Now!

Paystream (PAYS) Information Paystream is a modular Solana protocol that unifies peer-to-peer lending, leveraged liquidity provisioning, and yield routing into a single, capital-efficient engine. It matches lenders and borrowers at fair mid-market rates, turning idle capital into productive liquidity through automated routing and leverage-enabled LP strategies across Raydium CLMM, Meteora DLMM, and DAMM v2 pools. Paystream is a modular Solana protocol that unifies peer-to-peer lending, leveraged liquidity provisioning, and yield routing into a single, capital-efficient engine. It matches lenders and borrowers at fair mid-market rates, turning idle capital into productive liquidity through automated routing and leverage-enabled LP strategies across Raydium CLMM, Meteora DLMM, and DAMM v2 pools. Official Website: https://www.paystream.finance/ Whitepaper: https://docs.paystream.finance/introduction

Paystream (PAYS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Paystream (PAYS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PAYS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PAYS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PAYS's tokenomics, explore PAYS token's live price!

PAYS Price Prediction Want to know where PAYS might be heading? Our PAYS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See PAYS token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!