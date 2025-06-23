Peace Guy Price (PEACEGUY)
The live price of Peace Guy (PEACEGUY) today is 0.00091174 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 924.15K USD. PEACEGUY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Peace Guy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Peace Guy price change within the day is +110.84%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.96M USD
Get real-time price updates of the PEACEGUY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Peace Guy to USD was $ +0.0004793.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Peace Guy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Peace Guy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Peace Guy to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0004793
|+110.84%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Peace Guy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+8.62%
+110.84%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Peace Guy: A Meme for Peace in a Time of War In a world overwhelmed by conflict, destruction, and polarization, a quiet yet powerful figure has emerged from the noise—not with weapons or political rhetoric, but with a smile and an open hand. “Peace Guy” is not just a meme—it’s a movement. Created during a time of global unrest, the Peace Guy project is a digital symbol of calm resistance and collective hope, spreading positivity where fear and hatred often dominate. The character of Peace Guy is simple by design but rich in purpose. He embodies stillness in chaos, humor in despair, and most importantly, peace in times of war. Always depicted with a relaxed posture, a calm smirk, and often holding a white dove—the universal symbol of peace—Peace Guy speaks to people across cultures, ideologies, and age groups. His mission is not to take sides or spark debate. His mission is to remind us that peace is a choice—and a necessary one. Peace Guy was born from a deep frustration with how war narratives dominate media and public discourse. People are bombarded with fear-driven content and divisive opinions. This meme was created as a counterbalance—a peaceful protest against digital negativity. Instead of contributing to outrage cycles, Peace Guy offers a digital breath of fresh air. A moment of peace on your feed. A reason to smile. A reminder that humanity still exists amid conflict. But Peace Guy isn’t just about aesthetics. His presence has inspired a growing online community committed to spreading kindness, empathy, and solidarity. This community shares Peace Guy memes, updates, and messages, turning reposts and retweets into acts of digital resistance. The simplicity of the meme allows it to spread organically, with no agenda other than to offer a gentle nudge toward compassion. The project has also evolved beyond visuals. With the launch of an official Peace Guy website and meme generator, followers can now create their own versions and participate actively in spreading the message. The initiative encourages creativity, giving people the tools to become peace-makers themselves in the digital realm. In a time when people feel powerless in the face of global conflict, Peace Guy offers a form of soft power—an emotional, human response that doesn't require resources, politics, or permission. He’s the chill reminder that even in dark times, we can choose to be kind, to stay calm, and to believe in a better future. Peace Guy doesn’t shout. He doesn’t argue. He doesn’t blame. He just exists, peacefully—hoping you’ll join him.
