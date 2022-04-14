Peachfolio (PCHF) Tokenomics
Peachfolio (PCHF) Information
peachfolio is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) portfolio tracker app. It lets you see the current value of your DeFi cryptocurrency tokens in one easy location. With it, you can access all the data you need to make informed decisions and get the most out of your trades.
You will be able to check the original price you bought a token at, add notes to keep a record of important information, and monitor the current marketcap without needing to go to external sites such as poocoin.
You will also have access to most of peachfolio’s functionality as soon as you install the free app. However, we've also created 'Pro' features for holders of our token that will help you get even more out of your portfolio. This will include functionality such as monitoring your P&L, and setting up price alerts, with more functionality also planned!
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Peachfolio (PCHF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Peachfolio (PCHF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PCHF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PCHF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
PCHF Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.