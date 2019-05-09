PEAKDEFI Price (PEAK)
PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 320.37K USD. PEAK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the PEAK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PEAK price information.
During today, the price change of PEAKDEFI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PEAKDEFI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PEAKDEFI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PEAKDEFI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.76%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-27.78%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-19.17%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PEAKDEFI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.45%
-3.76%
-7.11%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PEAK Tech was launched on 09/05/2019 by an international team based in Dubai, UAE. It aims to create a DeFi ecosystem and educate their community. The PEAK token is the utility token of this ecosystem which consists of 3 pillars: PEAKDEFI fund: The PEAKDEFI fund is a decentralized and permissionless asset management fund, created to connect investors and asset managers for capital growth. This protocol was audited by Quantstamp and launches on November 2020. PEAKDEFI wallet app: The PEAKDEFI wallet app launched on August 2020 for iOS and Android app.peakdefi.com. This wallet is an one-stop solution for taking control of your decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. Users can create and import an Ethereum wallet. There is also an integrated DEX (decentralized exchange). It is non-custodial - only users have access to their keys. MarketPeak: MarketPeak is the education and software platform that focuses on the non-crypto advanced users to help them understand crypto and DeFi better.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of PEAKDEFI (PEAK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PEAK token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PEAK to VND
₫--
|1 PEAK to AUD
A$--
|1 PEAK to GBP
￡--
|1 PEAK to EUR
€--
|1 PEAK to USD
$--
|1 PEAK to MYR
RM--
|1 PEAK to TRY
₺--
|1 PEAK to JPY
¥--
|1 PEAK to ARS
ARS$--
|1 PEAK to RUB
₽--
|1 PEAK to INR
₹--
|1 PEAK to IDR
Rp--
|1 PEAK to KRW
₩--
|1 PEAK to PHP
₱--
|1 PEAK to EGP
￡E.--
|1 PEAK to BRL
R$--
|1 PEAK to CAD
C$--
|1 PEAK to BDT
৳--
|1 PEAK to NGN
₦--
|1 PEAK to UAH
₴--
|1 PEAK to VES
Bs--
|1 PEAK to CLP
$--
|1 PEAK to PKR
Rs--
|1 PEAK to KZT
₸--
|1 PEAK to THB
฿--
|1 PEAK to TWD
NT$--
|1 PEAK to AED
د.إ--
|1 PEAK to CHF
Fr--
|1 PEAK to HKD
HK$--
|1 PEAK to MAD
.د.م--
|1 PEAK to MXN
$--
|1 PEAK to PLN
zł--
|1 PEAK to RON
лв--
|1 PEAK to SEK
kr--
|1 PEAK to BGN
лв--
|1 PEAK to HUF
Ft--
|1 PEAK to CZK
Kč--
|1 PEAK to KWD
د.ك--
|1 PEAK to ILS
₪--