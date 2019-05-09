PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Information

PEAK Tech was launched on 09/05/2019 by an international team based in Dubai, UAE. It aims to create a DeFi ecosystem and educate their community. The PEAK token is the utility token of this ecosystem which consists of 3 pillars:

PEAKDEFI fund: The PEAKDEFI fund is a decentralized and permissionless asset management fund, created to connect investors and asset managers for capital growth. This protocol was audited by Quantstamp and launches on November 2020.

PEAKDEFI wallet app: The PEAKDEFI wallet app launched on August 2020 for iOS and Android app.peakdefi.com. This wallet is an one-stop solution for taking control of your decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. Users can create and import an Ethereum wallet. There is also an integrated DEX (decentralized exchange). It is non-custodial - only users have access to their keys.

MarketPeak: MarketPeak is the education and software platform that focuses on the non-crypto advanced users to help them understand crypto and DeFi better.