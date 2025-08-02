What is PEAR AI ($PEAR)

$PEAR is a cryptocurrency project designed to enhance the capabilities of businesses through advanced AI tools. The project focuses on automating various aspects of development and marketing, including code generation, content creation, and customer interactions.Key features of $PEAR include: Automated Code Generation: Streamlining development workflows to improve efficiency. Visual and Design Production: Quickly creating visuals and design concepts that foster creativity. Content Generation: Producing high-quality written content for blogs and marketing campaigns effortlessly. Customer Engagement: Utilizing AI to enhance customer interactions and improve product descriptions. With a total supply of 10 million tokens and a tax rate of 5% on transactions, $PEAR aims to leverage AI technology to optimize business operations and decision-making processes, making it a valuable asset in the evolving landscape of digital currencies.

PEAR AI ($PEAR) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

PEAR AI ($PEAR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of PEAR AI ($PEAR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about $PEAR token's extensive tokenomics now!