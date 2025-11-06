Pear Protocol (PEAR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.01467701 24H High $ 0.01686578 All Time High $ 0.092685 Lowest Price $ 0.00497174 Price Change (1H) -0.22% Price Change (1D) +2.56% Price Change (7D) -11.09%

Pear Protocol (PEAR) real-time price is $0.01549728. Over the past 24 hours, PEAR traded between a low of $ 0.01467701 and a high of $ 0.01686578, showing active market volatility. PEAR's all-time high price is $ 0.092685, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00497174.

In terms of short-term performance, PEAR has changed by -0.22% over the past hour, +2.56% over 24 hours, and -11.09% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Pear Protocol (PEAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.99M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.21M Circulation Supply 257.19M Total Supply 852,219,528.0

The current Market Cap of Pear Protocol is $ 3.99M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PEAR is 257.19M, with a total supply of 852219528.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.21M.