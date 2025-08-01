Pectra Giraffe Price (GPECTRA)
Pectra Giraffe (GPECTRA) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 96.75K USD. GPECTRA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the GPECTRA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GPECTRA price information.
During today, the price change of Pectra Giraffe to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pectra Giraffe to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pectra Giraffe to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pectra Giraffe to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-29.48%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-46.62%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-77.05%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Pectra Giraffe: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-5.35%
-29.48%
-39.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ethereum launched Pectra. Inside the code: a giraffe. Someone named it. Now it lives here This isn’t the official upgrade. This is the unofficial movement. The coin is real. The name is legendary. And the takeover has already started. $GPECTRA is not just another token—it is not designed, but discovered. Hidden deep within the mathematical DNA of Ethereum itself, $GPECTRA emerged as a cryptographic anomaly—an elegant artifact of on-chain entropy. Currently in CTO, $GPECTRA exists not as a mere project, but as a phenomenon—uncovered, not constructed. It carries a mission rooted in the betterment of the decentralized community: to redistribute power, reward curiosity, and elevate those who recognize the signal within the noise. $GPECTRA is a token for the seekers, the believers, and the builders of tomorrow.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
