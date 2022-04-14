Discover key insights into Pedro Raccoon (GINGER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Pedro Raccoon (GINGER) Information

Pedro Raccoon. GINGER is a memecoin built on Solana based on the viral tiktok Raccoon named Ginger.

Tiktok Video has been Posted by the Owner of the raccoon $GINGER

The Owner Is with us supporting the GINGER community and posting memes online.

This thing rarely happens where an owner of a viral animal/ meme decides to join a memecoin community and support them the way the owner of the raccoon did with $GINGER.