What is PEEKING DUCK (QWACK)

QWACK is a community-driven cryptocurrency inspired by anatidaephobia—the fear that somewhere, somehow, a duck is watching you. With its ticker symbol $QWACK, the project embraces humor and internet culture while promoting community engagement and decentralized meme-based value. The project is built on solana blockchain technology, with a focus on accessibility, transparency, and fun. $QWACK aims to create a lighthearted ecosystem where holders can participate in activities, memes, and initiatives while exploring the potential of decentralized finance in a relaxed and entertaining environment.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

PEEKING DUCK (QWACK) Resource Official Website

PEEKING DUCK (QWACK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of PEEKING DUCK (QWACK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about QWACK token's extensive tokenomics now!