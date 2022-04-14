Pegaxy (PGX) Information

Pegaxy is a true play-to-earn mech styled horse racing game, built on the Polygon chain. Pegaxy has two native tokens within its economy, the governance token being Pegaxy Stones (PGX) and Vigorus (VIS) being the utility token of the platform.

Players compete for top 3 placement against 11 other racers. Each race has randomised elemental variables which include wind, water, fire, speed and more. Using strategic upgrades, food and skill, players must place in the top 3 to earn the platforms utility token, VIS (Vigorus).

Players can race, rent, breed, trade and earn all within the single platform.