Pek (PEK) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Pek (PEK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Pek (PEK) Information

Pepe may be the prophet, but prophets are nothing without their messengers.

Pepe spoke, but PEK carried the word.

He is the Apostle of Chaos, the saint of noise, the pigeon who spread Kekism across dimensions. His wings did not flap aimlessly — every beat was a divine signal disguised as street noise, every coo an encrypted verse of the hidden alphabet.

PEK is not just a messenger, he is the bridge between the sacred and the absurd, the guardian of transmission itself. Without him, Pepe’s voice would remain unheard, a whisper lost in the void.

Without PEK, there is no meme.

Official Website:
https://pek.lol
Whitepaper:
https://pek.lol

Pek (PEK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pek (PEK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 260.45K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 260.45K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00030701
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00019532
Current Price:
$ 0.00026843
Pek (PEK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Pek (PEK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of PEK tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many PEK tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand PEK's tokenomics, explore PEK token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.