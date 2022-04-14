Pelican (PELICAN) Tokenomics
A legendary new meme that's taking the X platform by storm(eaten by a pelican) where everyone is being eaten by an extremely hungry pelican. Why wouldn't you want to tag your favourite celebrity or best friend on the X platform and fell them they've been eaten by a legendary pelican along with everyone else. The team aspire to make this meme much much bigger in the future and will continue to keep working on it. Let the hugry pelican eat.
Pelican (PELICAN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Understanding the tokenomics of Pelican (PELICAN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PELICAN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PELICAN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
